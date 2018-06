Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Wellingborough.

The break-in took place at a house in St Mary’s Paddock in the town between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 19.

Entry was gained after a rear door was smashed and once inside, thieves took two laptops, bank cards and car keys.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.