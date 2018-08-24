Appeal for witnesses to attempted robbery in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Harlech, Corby.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 11am on Wednesday (August 22) when two men were approached by three other men, who grabbed one of them, threatened him and demanded he empty his pockets.

He managed to get away and nothing was stolen.

One of the three suspects is described as being in his late 50s to early 60s, and wore a red t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

The other two men are described as being in their late 20s and both wore track suits.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.