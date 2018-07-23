Appeal for witnesses to attack in Northampton at busy crossroads to call police

Members of the public who intervened during an assault in Northampton in the early hours of this morning urged to call the police.

Officers are looking for witnesses to an assault which happened in the early hours of this morning (July 23).

A woman was assaulted by a man between 3am and 3.30am at the St Andrews Street and Spencer Bridge Road crossroads.

It’s thought that several members of the public saw this happen and tried to intervene and officers are urging them to get in touch.

A man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 18000274887.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.