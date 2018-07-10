Appeal for volunteers to help out at Rushden tearoom

Volunteers are needed to help out at the tearooms run by Serve in Rushden.

Serve opened its Memory Lane tearoom in Church Street in 2016, giving people the chance to enjoy a range of sandwiches, baguettes, light snacks and afternoon tea in the cafe setting inspired by the 1940s.

It is looking for volunteers to help out in the tearoom, with tasks including serving customers, clearing the tables, preparing sandwiches and other light dishes, helping out with washing up in the kitchen and taking payments by cash or card.

Full training is provided and people can volunteer for a morning or afternoon session each week.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help out in the tearoom on Tuesdays or Thursdays can find out by more by popping into the tearoom in Church Street or by calling 01933 315555.

They can also email cso@serve.org.uk for more details.

The tearoom is also home to Serve’s recently launched Memory Cafe.

It is designed to provide a ‘safe, comfortable and supportive environment’ for people with dementia and their carers to get together and share experiences.

People who go to the dementia cafe are able to socialise as well as join in with activities including music, singalongs and creating a memory box.

For more details about Serve and its wide range of services for people in East Northamptonshire and the surrounding area, including personal care, domestic care, transport, day trips and well-being groups and classes, go to www.serve.org.uk.