Appeal for volunteers to give blood in Raunds next week

The NHS Blood and Transplant service is appealing for volunteers to make an appointment to donate blood in Raunds next week.

Donation sessions are taking place at Saxon Hall off Thorpe Street in Raunds on Monday (January 22).

People can donate between 12.35pm and 3.25pm or from 4.25pm to 7.25pm.

A spokesman for the NHS Blood and Transplant service said: “Blood donation saves lives.

“Patients at local hospitals rely on people giving blood.”

Anyone wishing to donate can call 0300 1232323 or visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment.

Attendance by appointment is strongly recommended.