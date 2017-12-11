Appeal for return of Christmas presents which fell from car boot in Rushden

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bag of Christmas presents went missing after falling from a car boot in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

The incident took place at about 11am on Saturday, December 9, when the victims were driving their Chevrolet Orlando from Oakley Road onto Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

A police spokesman said: “During this time, their boot door had come open, causing a large ‘Card Factory’ bag of presents to fall out onto the road.

“They drove back along the road and were told by an unknown witness that the occupant of another vehicle, possibly red or burgundy in colour, picked the presents up and drove off with them.

“Presents included game vouchers, silver bracelets and Ghost perfume.”

Anyone with information or the witness who saw the car drive away with the presents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.