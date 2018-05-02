Appeal for new members for Northamptonshire group for ex-servicemen

A county group for former members of the Royal Army Service Corps and Royal Corps of Transport is appealing for new members.

The Northamptonshire branch meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Conservative Club in Billing Road, Northampton.

But its numbers are dwindling and members fear they could be forced to fold if they cannot get more people through the doors.

Gordon Campbell, who was in the Royal Corps of Transport for than 22 years, said: “We have about 40 members on the books but due to ill health the numbers have been dwindling at our meetings.

“We have our annual dinner in October and try to arrange dinner nights or away days every year.

“If we can bolster the numbers in our association this would enable us to organise more events.”

And he added: “The sad thing is, that if we cannot make this happen, the association might fold like so many others have done so around the country.

“We are always looking for new members to keep the association alive so we are calling out for any former Corps members or even other service members who wish to be an associate member and enjoy reminiscing of all the good times they have had.”