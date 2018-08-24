Appeal for help to find 39-year-old Dominik missing from Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a 39-year-old man currently missing from Northampton.

Dominik Radzik was last seen at his home in Duston on Saturday, August 11, at about 9.15pm, and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Dominik is white, 5ft 8in, with a slim build.

He has dark brown, shaven hair, a stubble beard and blue eyes.

It is believed he was wearing black, white and great camouflage-type trousers, a matching hooded top and yellow Nike Air Max trainers.

Dominik, or anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.