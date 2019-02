Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

Justin Lake, aged 15, is missing from his address in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said he has family in Northampton, mainly in the Ecton Brook area, and may also have been in the Wellington Street and Rockingham Road areas of Kettering.

It is unknown what Justin is wearing at this time.

Please call 101 if you see Justin, or have any information about where he is.