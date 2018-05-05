Another good rating from Ofsted for Wellingborough pre-school

Staff and parents have been thanked for their support for a pre-school which has retained its good rating from Ofsted.

The inspector visited Diamond Pre-School, which is based at Oakway Infant School in Wellingborough, last month and has just published her report on it.

The report says the pre-school is good in all areas, which means it retains its good rating from its previous inspection in November 2014.

The inspector’s report says: “Children really enjoy their time in this warm and welcoming setting.

“They particularly enjoy playing and exploring in the superb outdoor area which supports all areas of learning.”

The inspector said well-established partnerships with parents mean they are successfully involved in their children’s learning and development.

They also said staff effectively share planning information with each other to help ensure all children reach their identified next steps.

It said the outcomes for children at this pre-school are good, and added: “Children are motivated in their play and they develop a positive attitude to learning.”

Following the inspection, a statement from the pre-school said: “We would like to congratulate our staff for their on-going work and all the parents for their on-going support for many years, thank you.

“We have maintained this result since we opened in 2009 and our level of childcare has been amazingly consistent.”

The pre-school has 33 children aged three and four on its roll.

The report is available to read in full by searching for Diamond Pre-School on www.reports.ofsted.gov.uk.