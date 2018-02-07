Another good rating from Ofsted for junior school in Wellingborough

Staff and pupils are celebrating after securing another good rating from Ofsted.

A short inspection carried out by Ofsted at Park Junior School in Wellingborough last month saw the school retain its good rating.

Staff, pupils and parents are delighted with the good rating from Ofsted

The outcome of the inspection has now been published online, with inspectors saying the school has maintained the good quality of education since the last inspection in March 2013.

Feedback from parents formed part of the inspection and one parent commented: “This school has a fantastic headteacher and team of teachers.

“A school that goes the extra mile and beyond.

“I can’t praise it enough.”

Other points made by Ofsted in the letter sent to headteacher David Tebbutt included staff are proud to work at the school, there is a strong emphasis on training and staff developments, and sporting and other after-school clubs are a key feature of life at the school.

It also said the headteacher and other leaders know the school’s strengths and weaknesses well.

Following the recent inspection, Mr Tebbutt said: “We are all delighted to gain the good rating again.

“It’s testimony to the hard work of the whole school community; governors and staff, the children and parents and carers.

“It is very much a team effort and everybody contributes hugely to the success of the school.”

It is five years since inspectors from Ofsted last visited the school, and Mr Tebbutt added: “We were particularly pleased with the recognition of how the school has improved since our last inspection and pleased that we have moved forward.”

The headteacher said there were no surprises in the report and they agree with the targets set for them.

An outstanding rating is what they are now setting their sights on with the next inspection and he said: “We weren’t far off and the aim for next time is to get even better.”

To read the report in full, click here