Another firm joins the Rushden Lakes line-up

The latest firm to join the Rushden Lakes line-up has been revealed.

Major mobile phone company Three UK has been announced as the fourth retailer at the Garden Square development.

They join jewellers Beaverbrooks, as we reported earlier this month, and shoe firms Skechers and Hotter Shoes, as we revealed last month.

Six other retailers at the Garden Square site are yet to be announced.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “What’s to come at Rushden Lakes is extremely exciting.

“Since our launch in July 2017 we have gone from strength to strength with the Boardwalk restaurants, the five East Terrace additions and now we have even more brilliant eateries on the West Terrace alongside our excellent leisure facilities.

“The Garden Square is located next to the South Terrace just past Card Factory and will directly lead to the West Terrace at the far end of Rushden Lakes.

“We’re so pleased that we have already secured some great retailers for the next development including Three UK, which will be the first telecommunications retailer at Rushden Lakes as well as Beaverbrooks which will be celebrating its 100th birthday as a top British jeweller.

“We can’t wait to announce more opening dates for the West Terrace and Garden Square in the near future.”

After the opening of Five Guys, Nando’s, Heavenly Desserts and 360 Play in recent month, Rushden Lakes’ West Terrace will see further openings soon with climbing centre Rock Up being the next leisure facility to open to the public on Thursday, March 28.

Rock Up will be closely followed by Paradise Island Adventure Golf as well as Italian restaurant, Zizzi, Flip Out trampoline park in April and TGI Fridays in May.

The much-anticipated 14-screen Cineworld cinema is set to arrive in summer 2019.

The West Terrace and Garden Square will see the size of Rushden Lakes extend to more than 450,000 sq ft.