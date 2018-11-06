Another Costa Coffee planned for Kettering

A national coffee chain could open its eleventh outlet in Kettering.

Plans have been revealed which would see Costa Coffee, the UK’s largest coffee shop operator with more than 1,500 locations, open a drive-thru at Cransley Park in Northampton Road.

A drawing in the plans.

There are currently five Costa Coffee stores in Kettering with stores found in High Street, Gold Street, Kettering General Hospital, the Odeon Cinema in Pegasus Court and a recently-opened drive-thru in Carina Road.

There are also five Costa Expresses at the Bignal Court Co-Op, Windmill Avenue Tesco Express, London Road Co-Op, Carina Road Tesco Extra and Barton Road Shell garage - meaning the Cransley Park store would be the eleventh place to sell Costa Coffee’s hot drinks in the town.

The drive-thru would be in Plot D at the site, which is currently under construction, just off Junction 8 of the A14.

The shop, which would create 14 full-time jobs, would front onto the A43 and be accessed by the park’s estate road.

The store will be where the blue arrow points, fronting the A43.

A planning statement said: “The proposal will bring additional job opportunities to this employment area and support the further development of the site.

“Furthermore, given the scale of the proposal it would not have an adverse impact on town centre uses or the vitality and viability of the town centre and thus the proposal is considered to be acceptable in this regard.”

If approved the site would have spaces for 31 cars, three motorbikes and three bicycles.

There will also be two electric vehicle charging points.

A decision could be made by December 19.

Last month it was revealed the number of coffee shops and cafes in Kettering has almost doubled since 2010.