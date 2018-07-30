Another award for Kettering’s Green Patch

The Green Patch in Valley Walk, Kettering, has been recognised as one of the UK’s best green spaces.

It is among a record number of parks and green spaces recently awarded a Green Flag Award, including a number of green spaces awarded recognition in Northamptonshire.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Green Patch Community Garden is run by Groundwork Northamptonshire.

Sue Mckay, Green Patch manager said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the third year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining The Green Patch to such a high standard.

“We want to tank our wonderful team of volunteers who work so hard to maintain our site.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we award even more flags.”