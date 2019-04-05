Annual memorial American football match for Irthlingborough brothers killed in car crash held in Northampton

The fifth annual American football match in memory of two "inseparable" brothers from Irthlingborough who were killed in a car accident in 2013 has raised £1,200 for charity.

Brothers Jay Dhesi, 23, and Rik Dhesi, 30, died after colliding with another car on the A6 in December 2013.

Northampton University's gridiron team pose for a picture alongside the Dhesi family

Since 2014, a gridiron game has been held in their memory as Jay was a talented American football player who coached Northampton University's Northampton Nemesis team and played for Peterborough Saxons.

The match, organised by Jay's coach Wayne and played at Northampton BBOB rugby ground in St Andrews Road, has grown each year and this time the Dhesi family raffled Jay's Vauxhall - which helped more than double the usual fundraising tally.

Rik and Jay's sister Sonia said: "It's comforting to have everyone they knew come and play and remember them.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and it's now one big family.

The team made up of Jay's former teammates have won the match five years running

"Normally we just go round with a charity box and raise around £500.

"This year my mum wanted to give someone my brother's car.

"We raffled it and one of Jay's friends won it.

"It's nice to see that it will stay in his friendship group."

Nice catch by the receiver

Dad Bakhtawar, mother Amratrashpal and their daughters Sonia and Vicky were joined at the game by their extended family who travelled from Coventry and Wolverhampton for the occasion.

"We miss them very much - it was an emotional day for the family," Mr Dhesi said.

"The team is like our family."

The game saw a mix of Jay's old teammates face the newest members of the Northampton Nemesis side with the former coming out on top for the fifth year in a row.

The quarterback throws a pass

Mrs Dhesi added: "Every year I think it’s going to be the last one but the teams want to carry on for as long as they can which we as a family truly appreciate."

There were many other prizes donated by local businesses for the raffle from Rushden Lakes, Through the Looking Glass in Irthlingborough, Pizza Hut Northampton and American Football UK Leicester.

All the proceeds will go to a prostate cancer charity.

Mrs Dhesi said: "As a gesture to the team playing we lay on a spread for them which they are always grateful for.

"But not as grateful as we are for remembering our boys."