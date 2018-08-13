Annual canvass form on its way to people living in East Northants

People living in East Northants are being asked to look out for a form checking who is registered to vote at their address.

The household enquiry form (HEF) will come from East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) and goes to every home in the district.

It’s addressed to the occupier and will contain the details of all those in the household who are registered to vote.

Residents are being asked to confirm that these details are correct.

You can confirm the details are correct in less than five minutes by going online or texting, or you can confirm by telephone or post.

If the details on the form are wrong, for example, someone has moved away or moved in, you need to let ENC know by either going online or completing the form and returning it by post.

The quickest and cheapest way to reply is online.

Like last year, pre-paid envelopes will not be included with the forms.

The HEF is vital for local authorities to keep their electoral registers up-to-date.

Not being registered can affect your applications for loans, mortgages and even mobile phone contracts.

You will also lose the right to have your say at the ballot box.

The requested information is required by law.

Not responding or providing false information on the form can result in a £1,000 fine.

A canvasser will visit the homes of residents who do not reply to collect the information on your doorstep from the end of September.

Steven North, leader of East Northants Council, said: “We urge residents not to ignore the letter when it comes through their door as the annual canvass is an essential part of local democracy.

“So avoid a knock on the door when you’re about to enjoy your evening meal and reply to it straight away.”

For more information about the electoral register visit www.gov.uk/electoral-register/overview.