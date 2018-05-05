Andrea’s 13,000ft leap raises £2,200 for Alzheimer’s Society

A Kettering woman took a 13,000ft leap and raised more than £2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Andrea Harper decided to take on the challenge in tribute to her dad David Chivers, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and is cared for at Ashley Court in Kettering.

She destroyed her initial fundraising target of £500 by raising more than £2,200 and made the leap at the end of April.

Andrea said: “I’d had two previous jumps cancelled because of the weather so I was really nervous on the day because of the build-up.

“It was a really enjoyable experience, although I didn’t really remember jumping out of the plane until I saw it afterwards on the video they recorded!

“I’d told my dad all about what I was doing and he burst into tears when I told him about it afterwards.

“Everyone at Ashley Court works so hard and they provide so much help to people living with dementia.”