Ammonia leak at Burton Latimer industrial estate

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported ammonia leak in Burton Latimer.

Four fire appliances and 15 firefighters are at Latimer Business Park in Altendiez Way after the incident this morning.

Fire crews are at the scene.

Soya food and drink manufacturer Alpro has been named locally as the source of the leak.

It's understood all Alpro employees have been evacuated from the site.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said the incident was contained and that there was no risk to the wider public but that nearby roads are closed.

The spokesman said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Thanks for your patience."

Fire crews are expected to be there for most of the day.