Ambulance involved in four-vehicle crash between Burton Latimer and Finedon

An ambulance was one of four vehicles involved in a crash on the A6 this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to the busy route between Burton Latimer and Finedon at about 7.30am.

A force spokesman said: “We were called after a crash between two cars, a van and an ambulance.

“One person was taken to Kettering General Hospital as a precaution.”

The spokesman was unable to confirm whether the ambulance was responding to a 999 call. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

The police spokesman said it is expected to re-open within the next hour.