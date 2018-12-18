Amateur Corby bodybuilder turns pro after winning world title in Los Angeles

A Corby soldier whose fitness journey led him to an amateur bodybuilding world title is aiming to win another top prize... this time as a professional.

Levi Walker, 30, was handed a pro card after his triumph in the men's physique tall 2018 INBF WNBF World Championships in Los Angeles.

Levi won the men's tall physique amateur category at the world championships

The win topped off a successful run of shows that started in 2017 and are a result of Levi deciding to shed some weight in 2014.

He takes pleasure in seeing old pictures of himself because for him they are a reminder of how far he's come and that "anything is possible".

"I'm proud of my old pictures," said Levi, who leaves the military next month.

"Even though I don't look the best in them I'm proud of the changes I've managed to make.

"When people tell me about their progress and say they aren't happy with their old pictures I tell them 'they're our trophies and we should show them off'.

"They're proof that anything is possible."

Levi's transformation was kickstarted in early 2014 when he was struggling to keep up with the rest of his unit in the Army.

He was 104kg at the start of the year but by May he weighed 88kg, at which point he thought he was looking "a bit skinny".

So Levi, who wants to become a personal trainer in Corby, started going to the gym with the intention of getting lean.

"I wasn't in bodybuilding shape but I said to my friend that I wanted to look like I was stage ready.

"When it came to the two-year point I set myself the goal to compete."

He added: "I like competing and the challenge of having to improve yourself over the year and then showcasing it."

In 2017, he participated in four shows in the UK and Denmark, and won all but one.

The following year, Levi defended one of his titles and won the men’s physique tall amateur category at the INBF WNBF world championships.

As a result, he was talent-spotted and given a pro card.

He's now looking forward to seeing how he matches up to the pros in two shows next year.

"I've got my eyes set on going to Florence, it will be my pro debut.

"Then I'll go to the worlds again in New York in November.

"I'd like to think I can place in the top five."