Althorp Food and Drink Festival to return to Northamptonshire this Spring

The award-winning Althorp Food and Drink Festival will return this May for its fourth year and will offer foodies grub from Northamptonshire and neighbouring counties.

The event will take place this year on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 at Althorp Park, which will see a selection of food stalls, including indulgent sweet treats, British cheeses and meats and beverages, as well as culinary events and experiences.

Althorp, the Spencer family’s historic home for more than five centuries, is renowned for its picturesque views, architecture, and its world-famous art collection.

Alongside the numerous shopping and tasting opportunities, guests can also become acquainted with top names in food and drink, through our generous programme of demonstrations, masterclasses, and workshops.

Ticket prices to this family-friendly festival start at £6.50 for adults and children aged 12 and under go free.

Tickets are available from the end of February, visit: http://spencerofalthorp.com/festival/food-drink-festival