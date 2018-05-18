All eyes on the happy Wollaston couple for tomorrow’s wedding

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only ones getting married tomorrow - a couple from Wollaston have also chosen the same date to say ‘I do’.

Kathryn Smith and her fiancé Robert Holt will be walking down the aisle at 2pm, just two hours after Prince Harry marries his American bride in Windsor.

The pair, who chose tomorrow to marry way before the Royal wedding was announced, will marry at St Mary’s Church in Wollaston, accompanied by Kathryn’s 14 and seven-year-old daughters acting as two of their bridesmaids.

And Kathryn, 33, says she won’t miss the Royal nuptials as she’ll be watching them on television with her maid-of-honour sister Charlotte as she slips into her own gown.

They’ll then party the night away at their Grendon Lakes reception.