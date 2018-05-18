All aboard threatened Corby bus

Campaigners have jumped on board the bus this morning to raise awareness of the threat to a Corby rural bus service.

Corby bus users are riding the Rutland Flyer 1 service to Uppingham to talk to people about the service, due to be axed by Centrebus, and to invite them to a public meeting to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

The bus runs from Corby through villages including Cottingham, Great Easton, Caldecott and Lyddington to Uppingham and beyond to Melton Mowbray.

It is subsidised by Rutland County Council but Centrebus say that subsidy cuts by Northamptonshire County Council for other services have hit its entire operation so it can no longer afford to run its lesser-used services.

Campaigner Maria Bryan said: “We’re going to Uppingham on the bus to promote the public meeting that’s taking place on Wednesday.

“This bus cut, along with the 67 bus through Gretton, will leave all of Corby’s villages apart from Weldon without a bus service.

“It will affect some of our most vulnerable residents and will leave people isolated.”

The meeting hosted by Corby’s Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller takes place on Wednesday, May 23, at Cottingham Village Hall annexe in Berryfield Road at 7.30pm.