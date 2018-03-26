Alert after girl approached by two men in a van near Wellingborough school

A school has issued an alert after one of its students was approached by two men in a van who continued to follow her after she walked away.

The student was on her way to Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough this morning (Monday) when she was approached by two men in a van in a nearby street.

A safeguarding alert published on the school’s website says: “There has been a report today of a man in a white van beckoning over a VI form student and then following her on her way to school this morning.

“This was in the Gold Street area.

“Please remind your child about ‘stranger danger’ and to walk or run away from any approaches and report immediately to school or parents whichever is nearest.

“Advise students not to walk alone.

“Thank you.”

A spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that the incident had been reported to them this morning.

The spokesman added: “We were called at 8.45am to reports of two men in a white man beckoning a sixth form student over.

“When she walked away, they followed her again.”

Anyone who has information about the alleged incident can call the police on 101.