Aldi shoppers queue in their hundreds for new Corby store

Corby’s new Aldi is open, and so many shoppers turned up to this morning’s event that the car park was full by 7.50am.

The new store in Saxon Way West off the Beefeater roundabout was opened at 8am by hockey Olympic gold medallist Hannah MacLeod along with children from St Patrick’s RC Primary.

Shoppers stuffed their trollies with special opening day bargains including half-price wine coolers, toasters and record turntables.

Shopper Jane Yates, from the Beanfield Estate, who arrived in the queue at 7.30am said: “I’ve got two wine coolers and a hair curler. The prices at Aldi are so much cheaper than anywhere else. I do a shop at the other Aldi in Corby twice a week but I’ll be coming to this new one now because it’s bigger and the aisles are wider.”

Tony Gloyne, 62, took a job as a caretaker at the new Aldi to keep himself busy during retirement. He formerly worked at Weetabix for 26 years and Golden Wonder for 13 years. He said: “Aldi are brilliant to work for.

“Everyone mucks in and helps each other out.

“I came to work here because I didn’t want to sit at home, bored, watching yet another episode of Only Fools and Horses and I’m really enjoying it so far.”

Youngsters from St Patrick’s RC Primary were at the store opening and afterwards, Hannah Macleod, who won gold with the GB hockey team at the 2016 Rio games, went back to their school with them to talk to children about healthy eating.

Headteacher Louise Blair said: “We were delighted to come here this morning and the children have had the opportunity to hold Hannah’s gold medal. We’re looking forward to her coming back to school to talk to the other children this morning.”