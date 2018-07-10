Air ambulance called after crash involving two buses in Rothwell

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two double decker buses.

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene of the collision, which took place at 3.30pm today (Tuesday).

The air ambulance is also there.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police, fire and ambulance are currently attending a road traffic collision in Desborough Road which has taken place between two double decker buses.

“The road is closed while we deal with the incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“We do not believe at this time that there are any serious injuries.”

Highways England has closed the exit sliproads from the A14 at J4 and J3 while the emergency services deal with the incident.