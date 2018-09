The air ambulance was called after a crash on the A6 this morning (Tuesday).

Police say they attended a collision just outside Finedon, heading towards the A14, at about 7.10am.

Two vehicles were involved and the air ambulance was called.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A police spokesman said the A6 remains closed at the junction with Cranford Road and is expected to open within an hour.