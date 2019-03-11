Air ambulance called after Corby crash

A man was cut free from a car after a crash in Corby this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Steel Road, close to the junction with Arkwright Road, at about 8.10am after a crash involving a DAF lorry and a blue Fiat Punto.

The air ambulance landed in the area to attend to the injuries of the man in the Fiat.

A police spokesman said: “Police and fire were in attendance.

“The fire service was involved in vehicle extraction.

“A man with leg injuries was left in the care of the air ambulance.”

Witnesses should contact police on 101.