Affordable houses built on former school site in Corby

More affordable homes have been completed in Corby.

Corby Council along with partners celebrated the completion of 26 new affordable homes yesterday (Monday).

It brings the amount of properties built by the council to a total of 210 since 2010.

The new properties take pride of place on the former Beanfield School Site off Glastonbury Road, Corby, giving the area a whole new and improved look.

All 26 properties are two-bedroom bungalows, which will meet the needs of Corby’s older residents.

The properties have been designed to address fuel poverty and all include solar PV.

The whole site, which will be completed by March 2019, will consist of 80 properties in total (26 Corby Council homes and 54 private sale properties).

Corby Council is very proud to have finished these latest homes which not only provide residents with further housing options within the borough but also add towards Corby’s continued growth plans.

The borough has seen a total of 590 new homes built in total throughout 2017/18 which shows the council’s commitment to regeneration and growth for the borough is still very much on the agenda.

This latest regeneration project has been undertaken by Corby Council in partnership with Keepmoat Homes and Homes England.

The council’s lead member for housing Cllr Bob Eyles said: “I am very pleased to have reached completion on this latest project which will add further to our ever growing housing stock.

“These properties will provide quality, modern homes for local residents in need of affordable housing and we are very proud to be one of the few councils who are continuing to build and provide much needed new homes like this.”

Andy Spencer, head of land and partnerships for Keepmoat Homes (East Region), said: “Delivery of the 26 bungalows on our Fairfields development is a significant milestone in our on-going commitment to work with Corby Borough Council to provide affordable homes across the borough.

“We have a strong track record of delivery in the town and a good working relationship with the council and we are keen to build more affordable homes in the area.”

Paul Kitson, general manager for the South East at Homes England, said: “Homes England is committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing where it’s most needed.

“It’s great to see the funding provided by Homes England enabling the development of this site to deliver new homes to suit the specific needs of local people.”