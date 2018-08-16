Affordable homes scheme in East Northants village rejected

Plans for an affordable housing scheme in an East Northants village have been refused.

Councillors on East Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee last night (Aug 15) ruled against an application to build up to 30 homes on the edge of Kings Cliffe.

The plans, which included 20 affordable homes, had not been popular with a number of residents and the authority had received 20 objection letters against the development, which would have been sited near to the poultry farm in Blatherwycke Road.

Traffic issues, complaints the proposed homes were too densely located, as well as the scheme’s impact on Kings Cliffe’s already struggling sewage system were among reasons given by objectors.

The parish council also objected to the development as it said it was not part of the neighbourhood plan which has been worked on for the past four years and is near completion.

Speaking at the meeting, Kings Cliffe parish councillor Chris Leuchars said: “This application would add, at the very least, add another 30 housing units onto this total – more than our surveys have shown that residents want, and more than local need requires.

“It would also expand the village into open countryside in a direction that the parish does not want to go.

“If this application were to be approved it would throw in doubt the thinking behind our site allocations as well as all the hard work and consultation of the last four years.”

Affordable homes schemes are earmarked for two former school sites in the village as part of the Kings Cliffe neighbourhood plan, however applications have not been brought forward.

Committee member Cllr Andy Mercer said the propsoed scheme was ‘opportunistic’ and would also lead to the adder population currently inhabiting the area to die out.

Barry Nicholls, speaking on behalf of the applicant Estates Limited, said the application was the only current plan for homes in the area and if it was refused an appeal would be lodged.

Two Peterborough residents had written to the council in support of the application saying that affordable homes in a village location near to the city were needed.

At the same meeting the committee approved an application for a single storey home at 55 Rushmere Way, Rushden, a wooden garage at 225 Avenue Road, Rushden and amendments to an existing application for 382 homes at Darsdale Farm in Raunds.