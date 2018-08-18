Aerial shots show work progressing on Rushden Lakes cinema

These stunning pictures show Rushden Lakes from the air as work continues on phase two.

The aerial shots were taken by John Bancroft, who has been taking pictures and filming Rushden Lakes using a drone since work first got under way on the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme.

His images show the site as a whole, including the new cinema which will be run by Cineworld when it opens next year.

The 14-screen cinema is part of phase two of the development.

Work is progressing well on the leisure space, which will also include 11 new restaurants and five leisure units including a climbing wall.