Adventure golf complex swings into action at Rushden Lakes

An indoor adventure golf complex with the capacity to hold up to 300 players at a time has swung into action.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf has opened the doors to its miniature golf leisure destination at Rushden Lakes shopping centre.

Arriving at what appears to be a plane wreckage, turned pay booth, players can choose from one of two 18-hole adventure courses, each full of exciting features and special effects, designed for mini-golfers of all levels.

The Temple Ruins Trail takes players through treacherous swamps and deadly jungles designed to test the golfer’s skills, while the Volcano Trail offers adventurous terrain which passes menacing inhabitants and lava spitting volcanos.

Both courses culminate in the finale 19th hole, challenging players to putt a hole-in-one for a chance to win a free game pass.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf is the UK’s is the first attraction of its kind to offer an immersive golf experience using augmented reality technology to enhance the game.

By downloading a free app and placing their phone over certain parts of the course, the game will come to life, featuring everything from 3D lava spills, wild animals and surprises designed to distract your opponents along the way.

Joshua Dantzic, Managing Director at Paradise Island Adventure Golf, said: “We have designed our new site with the experience of the adventure golfer at the very centre and we are introducing some new holes and challenges never before seen at our venues.

“Adventure golf is fast becoming one of the most popular attractions on the UK leisure scene and there is currently nothing like this available in the area, so we are excited to bring our unique concept and our AR experience to the people of Northamptonshire.

“This is crazy golf as you’ve never seen it before and offers an exciting and affordable day or night out for families, friends, couples and groups. It’s also a great place to host birthday parties for all ages and original corporate events.”

The 14,000 sq. ft. mini-golf venue at the new leisure development at Rushden Lakes is the seventh site for Paradise Island Adventure Golf, following sites in Derby, Manchester, Sheffield, Cheshire, Glasgow and Livingston.

The Northamptonshire development has created 10 jobs.

For more details visit www.paradiseislandgolf.com.