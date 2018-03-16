Additional needs session at Corby pool

A disability and additional needs swimming session for youngsters will take place in Corby this wweekend.

The regular sessions are open to families with children with disabilities to come along and enjoy the Corby East Midlands International Pool in a fun and relaxed group.

Those who come along will be able to take advantage of the fun pool, floats, the aquatube and 20m pool subject to their availability.

The session tomorrow (Saturday, March 17) from 5pm to 6pm.

It costs just £1 per person (with one carer attending free) and siblings are more than welcome to come along and join in the fun.

For details call the pool on 01536 464643.