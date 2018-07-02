Action promised over Corby’s rat problem

The authorities have pledged to work together look into Corby’s growing rat problem after it was highlighted in the Northants Telegraph.

People living in Stephenson Way and the surrounding area have been besieged with hundreds of nibblers in the hot weather.

One woman told the NT that rats had caused £5,000 worth of damage to her home.

Corby councillor Mark Pengelly said that vermin had only become an issue since Anglian Water stopped baiting their pipelines.

But Anglian Water denied responsibility for the plague, saying that they had never routinely baited the sewers.

Now both Corby Council and Anglian Water have promised to meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to try to come up with a solution to the problem.

Councillor Mark Pengelly said: “They’re going to get together to inspect the sewer to see if there’s an issue down there.

“If there is a leak somewhere then they can take action to sort it out to cut off a potential food source for the rats.”