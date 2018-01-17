Action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour at Rushden war memorial

An action plan is being drawn up to tackle anti-social behaviour at a town’s war memorial.

Concerns have been raised about problems at the war memorial in Rushden, including homelessness and street drinking in and around the green opposite St Mary’s Church.

It has been raised at meetings at Rushden Town Council in recent months, including by the community services committee in September.

Minutes from the meeting state: “Because of the current anti-social behaviour at the war memorial members requested that Chris looks into the feasibility of installing a further camera along High Street South to allow enhanced coverage of the area.

“Estimates for camera installation in High Street South and Spencer Park are to be obtained and presented to policy and resources for consideration.”

There was further mention at a meeting of the town council on October 17, where the newly formed Rushden and Higham Ferrers Joint Action Group was setting its priorities.

Minutes from the meeting say one of the group’s priorities was anti-social behaviour at Rushden Memorial Garden with the possibility of a public space protection order being considered.

A police officer tweeted last week that anti-social behaviour at the war memorial is going to be one of their priorities.

And the police are among several organisations working together to find ways to tackle the issues.

A spokesman for East Northants Council said: “We understand people’s concerns about anti-social behaviour around the Rushden war memorial and through the community safety partnership are looking at all of the issues involved including homelessness and street drinking.

“The community safety partnership is made up of the council, police, fire, Probation Trust and the NHS Trust so we have all the right people around the table to resolve issues such as this one.

“The project group will meet this month to confirm a detailed action plan which we will publish on the community safety section of the ENC website.”