Action is being taken to move Travellers on from land in Higham Ferrers.

Higham Ferrers Town Council tweeted this morning about the Travellers who arrived in the town sometime overnight.

A tweet from the town council said: “We are aware that Travellers have arrived on Saffron Road Recreation Ground overnight.

“We are taking the appropriate steps to move them on.”

The recreation ground is popular with families and dog walkers in the area.