Action being taken against anti-social behaviour in Rushden

A group set up by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) and working in partnership with Rushden Town Council to tackle a rise in anti-social behaviour in Rushden has already seen results.

Mainly centred on the war memorial at the end of the High Street, Rushden Town Council had seen a rise in complaints regarding people heavily drinking, urinating in public and drug taking.

The task group, including local retailers, churches, Rushden Night Shelter, Homes Direct and Northamptonshire Police, looked at ways to tackle the problem and have already made changes to the area.

Improvements to the war memorial and other sites around the town have been made, including landscaping and lighting.

Northamptonshire Police have conducted pro-active patrols in the area which has resulted in a number of arrests for public disorder.

Four people have been issued community protection warning letters.

One of the prohibitions attached to the warning letters is not to drink alcohol at the war memorial.

ENC’s housing team and local homelessness organisations have been working with people who need and want help.

They encourage anyone who needs support and advice on housing to contact Homes Direct on 0345 600 5050.

There is also help available at the Rushden Night Shelter on 01933 353946 or they can visit them at 60 High Street South.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “Both councils acknowledge that the behaviour of just a few is ruining the enjoyment of the town centre for many.

“The task group has already made positive changes and we are working hard with all our partners to make Rushden the great town it is.”

Sarah Peacock, ENC councillor and leader of Rushden Town Council, added: “It’s great to see so many organisations working together to improve the town centre.

“We don’t want to see anyone living on the streets and we encourage them to seek help that is available to them.”

Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 to report it.