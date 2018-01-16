Abused women could lose out as Northamptonshire's Sunflower Centre faces closure

A high-risk domestic abuse service, which supports victims in seven boroughs countywide, could face closure if they do not receive funding from Northamptonshire County Council.

Between 2016 and 2017, The Northamptonshire Sunflower Centre received 2,168 referrals for support and after the initial signposting stage, 1794 were placed onto their duty system and 721 victims accepted Independent Domestic Violence Adviser support.

But this service, which supports domestic abuse workers in hospitals and helps to support victims at court, could face closure if Northamptonshire County Council does not pledge funding.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “Due to the severe financial pressures the council is facing and the unprecedented demand for our social care services, we are reviewing all areas of funding as part of our budget process. However, no decision has yet been made about funding for the Sunflower Centre.”

At this point in time, the only confirmed funding for the service is from the police commissioner Stephen Mold, which may not be enough.

He said his office is completely committed to "protecting all victims of crime and supporting them to cope, recover and thrive following offences committed by others".

He said: “My office has committed to funding the Sunflower Centre for the next financial year, and we are currently in discussions with other partners to try to ensure the centre has the maximum amount of funding possible to enable services to continue.

"Making financial decisions regarding these important services in 12-month cycles is clearly not a productive way to ensure help and support continues to be available to those who need it, and we are working to seek to provide certainty of funding over a longer-term.”

Five other organisations in Northamptonshire - which include Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Serenity SARC and VOICE - have raised concerns over risks to their services from April 2018 and are backing the Northamptonshire Sunflower Centre.

The county forum representing these key services – Northamptonshire Against Domestic And Sexual Abuse (NADASA) – sent letters to the chief executives of Northamptonshire County Council, the Local Safeguarding Board, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner seeking assurances - but to no avail.

Chair of NADASA, Glynis Bliss, said “It is a sad reflection of the current state of affairs that to date NADASA has not received a single reply or even acknowledgement.

"It is hard not to think that the leaders in this county do not care about a large number of adults and children whose lives are daily at risk. Domestic abuse and sexual violence are supposed to be a priority, yet we see no evidence of that.

"Strategy and planning are not just about money, yet commissioners hide behind the excuse of financial uncertainty."

NADASA said there is currently no strategy or plan to support organisations working with vulnerable victims of domestic and sexual abuse and organisations delivering essential services continue to depend on short term and emergency funding.

A review was carried out in September 2017 that aimed to deliver a new funding strategy and plan, and NADASA said the review has not been published and the groups tasked with delivering the plans have not met.

The five services now claim that this means highly experienced staff being put at risk of redundancy.

Glynis Bliss added: "This county has had no effective strategy or funding policy for many years, yet other areas under the same constraints are much more effective.

"Our local charities and other organisations are working collaboratively, so why can’t commissioners and local authorities work together on a sustainable delivery plan and identify how they can collectively fund it?

"The current system of lurching from year to year with emergency short term funding (or in the case for Northamptonshire Rape Crisis no funding) is inefficient, costly and reduces effectiveness in tackling violence and saving lives.”