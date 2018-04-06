Abstract art exhibition comes to Kettering

An abstract artist is showcasing some of his latest work in Kettering.

Stephen Coe’s exhibition will be at the Eden Coffee House in Montagu Street until May 10.

Some of the artwork.

Steve is a Northamptonshire-based abstract artist who took up art when his children were small and he began his journey of spiritual and self exploration.

Earlier works with earth-based media of pastels, sand and gypsum reveal his search for the intent and stillness of solid ground and a sense of life’s fullness.

Steve likens his work to discovering old manuscripts and maps in the attic which reveal a subtle path into the unconscious to explore a more fluid, looser journey into what is infinite within us, while retaining a foothold in the mud and matrix of life.

His most recent work explores the balance between extremes of embodiment and the transcendent and how the spiritual life and meditation can break the boundaries and separation between the two.