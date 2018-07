Police have closed a section of the A6 following an accident just after 7am today (Thursday).

They have closed the A6 between Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, and the roundabout at Nene Park, Irthlingborough.

The road closure in Finedon this morning

A spokesman for Northants Police said the road was closed to allow for the air ambulance to land, but no further details about the crash are available at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.