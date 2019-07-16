A45 reopens in Northampton...but long tailbacks continue

Highways has has reopened the A45 just in time for rush hour following a serious crash involving a van and a lorry earlier today.

The A45 eastbound has been closed from around 11.40am following the collision.

The A45 reopened at 5pm today (Tuesday)

One person was airlifted to hospital.

Just after 5pm, Highways said it had reopened the road.

PC 1604 Scott‏, who was at the crash scene for much of the day, tweeted: "#A45 Northampton to Wellingborough is now open.

"Please be mindful of long tailbacks upto the Brackmills interchange, this may take a while to clear with rush hour traffic."