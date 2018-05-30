A45 closed due to serious crash between Raunds and Thrapston

A section of the A45 has been closed following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the A45 between the B663 at Raunds and the A14 at Thrapston at 1.35pm today (Wednesday).

A tweet posted by Highways England said: “#A45 #Northamptonshire is currently closed eastbound between the B663 #Raunds and the #A14 #Thrapston due to a serious collision.

“@NorthantsPolice on scene with emergency services.

“Expect delays.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said a lorry and a car were involved and one person has been taken to hospital, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokesman added that they hope to have the road re-opened shortly.