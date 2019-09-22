A14 exits blocked at Kettering after bread lorry overturns

Sliproads on to and off the A14 at the A6003 / Burton Latimer roundabout are closed this afternoon after a truck carrying a load of Hovis overturned.

Highways England workers and firefighters are on the scene at the A14 exit slipway at junction ten following the crash at about 2.30pm today (Sunday, September 22). The positioning of the crash means the roundabout has had to be closed and traffic is being diverted.

Recovery trucks are currently on the scene to rescue the vehicle and Highways England said that the recovery was well under way at 4.15pm. Firefighters released the driver from the lorry at just after 2.40pm.

Motorists are advised to use alternative junctions.