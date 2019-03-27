A14 at Thrapston re-opens after crash

A section of the A14 has re-opened after a crash caused it to shut for hours.

The busy road was closed earlier between Junction 13 at Thrapston and Junction 14 at Keyston after a crash.

The incident saw five-mile tailbacks with motorists forced to find another route.

The road had to be re-surfaced after the crash.

Just after 12.30pm today (Wednesday) a Highways England spokesman said: “The A14 has reopened at J13 Thrapston following a collision.

“We are still clearing up some cones in the area and there are residual delays but they will clear.

“We are sorry if you have been delayed as a result of this incident.”