A-Levels: Wrenn School, Wellingborough

A-Level results at Wellingborough’s Wrenn School have improved for the fifth year in a row.

The school achieved a fantastic 99 per cent pass rate with a rise in the overall progress of all students, placing them above the national average.

Seth Tsang gained four A grades and one A* and will be studying medicine.

Amy Walton gained one A*, two A grades and a B grade and will be studying maths at Nottingham.

Marlena Ferst gained one A* and two A grades and will be studying economics and business with European studies at UCL.

Ella Beardsley gained three A grades and will be studying musical theatre at Laine Theatre Arts.

And Amie Flynn gained three A grades to study social policy at Leeds University.

Overall 87 per cent of students gained at least one A* to B grade, with more than 75 per cent of students gaining at least one A* to A grade, an outstanding achievement.

Louise Ellis, head of sixth form, said: “We are immensely proud of our students, it is fantastic to see all their hard work pay off and we can’t wait to see them flourish at their chosen universities.

“A huge thank you to all the staff and parents who have supported and encouraged them throughout the two years.

“This is a day of celebration for Wrenn School but more importantly for our wonderful students and their families.”