A-levels: Wollaston School

Sixth form students at Wollaston School gathered together to celebrate their successes in the 2018 A level and BTEC qualifications.

The numbers of Wollaston students securing the top grades remained high, with approximately three quarters of all entries awarded A*-C grades, or equivalent.

Outstanding performers at Wollaston School on A-level results day Tom Ward, Phoebe Davis & Harry Nellis NNL-180816-122756005

With the clamour for high quality university courses as competitive as ever, Wollaston students were also successful in securing places at a wide range of institutions, including a number at prestigious ‘Russell Group’ universities.

Outstanding individual performers included:

Tom Ward gained grades of A* and 2 A grades in Geography, French & Biology. He will now embark upon a degree at the University of Cambridge in Geography.

Sian Crooke secured A* and 2 A grades in Maths, Further Maths and French. She will now accept a place at the University of Birmingham to study Mathematics.

Adam Bebbington secured A*, A, B and Distinction grades in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and ICT. He will now accept a place to study Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security at the University of Coventry.

Phoebe Davis secured a superb set of results, an A*, A, and B grades in economics, psychology & history, and will now begin a degree at the University of Kent in history.

Kate Hogan was absolutely delighted to learn that she had secured 3 A grades in History, Psychology and Sociology. She will now accept a place at the University of Southampton to study criminology.

Harry Nellis was really pleased to discover that he had secured 2 A* grades and one D grade in German, History and Chemistry. He has accepted a place at the University of Leeds to study German & History.

Head of sixth form, Damien Keane remarked that he was ‘delighted for all the Wollaston students whose hard work over two years of study has paid off today. These results illustrate the importance of the broad curriculum offer at Wollaston, which has enabled students to be successful in moving onto a wide range of career and further study opportunities.’

This year has also seen a rise in popularity of Degree Apprenticeships, and Wollaston has five students who have successfully applied to follow this recently introduced pathway next year.

Headteacher, Mr James Birkett, commented: “It is a pleasure to see so many students that have worked so hard over the last two years, fulfil their potential and win places at some of the best universities in the country. I am happy to report that the mood in the sixth form centre today is one of celebration, excitement and relief.

“This is tribute to the hard work and talents of an excellent cohort of students, the support given to them by their parents, families and friends, and the dedication and commitment of their teachers.”