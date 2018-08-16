A-Levels: Wellingborough School

Wellingborough School is very proud of the achievements of its highly talented and dedicated upper sixth, whose A-Level results are a fitting reward for their hard work and commitment.

69.1 per cent of entries were graded A* - B and 99.6 per cent of all examinations sat were passed.

Pupils from Wellingborough School with their results

19 per cent of students gained at least one A*.

It is usual for Wellingborough School students to go on to prestigious universities to pursue a wide variety of courses, and this year is no exception.

Successes include choices as diverse as business at Newcastle, sport and exercise sciences at Birmingham, speech and language therapy at East Anglia, biological sciences at UCL and classics with English at King’s College, London.

The school is equally proud of the students who joined them for the sixth form, whose grades have allowed them to read subjects such as psychology at Southampton, mathematics at Bath and real estate management at Oxford Brookes.

The breadth of disciplines that their students choose to study is testament to the support they receive to follow their passions.

The students at Wellingborough School have a range of academic starting points and it is the progress they make and the value the school adds that lets them reach these heights.

Some of the students did not start from a strong base but enthusiasm for their studies, allied with a caring and determined staff, allow them to make full use of their promise.

Wellingborough School students are given opportunities to develop their independent study skills in readiness for higher education.

One such way is via the Extended Project Qualification and, of the 16 leavers who completed it this year, 13 were awarded an A* or an A.

The diversity of interests at the school is highlighted by the topics the students chose to write about, including projects from the lower sixth, whose results were also released today, such as, ‘Is tactical or technological supremacy

more decisive in war?’ and ‘What effect does violent media have on children?’

Headmaster Andrew Holman praised the achievements of the students and said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the success of our students, success that is richly deserved and is the result of their drive and determination, backed up by skilled teachers and supportive parents.

“Today is the culmination of a learning journey and, whether their relationship with Wellingborough School has been for two years or fifteen, these young people have been enabled to recognise their potential and leave us to be and do whatever they want.”

For more information about Wellingborough School’s sixth form, visit www.wellingboroughschool.org or join the whole school open day on Saturday, October 13, or the sixth form open evening on Thursday, October 18.