A-Levels: The Latimer Arts College

Sixth form students at the Latimer Arts College are celebrating after receiving their A-Level and Level 3 vocational qualification results.

The majority of students are heading to university including Sam Orbell, who achieved two Bs and a distinction and is going to Bournemouth University.

The school also praised Mikael Rozee who achieved two As and B and is going to study computer science at Portsmouth and Edward Church, who with a B and two Cs is going to study biochemistry at Sheffield Hallam University.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “‘We are delighted for our students who should be very proud of the results that they have achieved.

“We are pleased that we have sustained a high overall pass rate and that the vast majority of our students met or exceeded their targeted grades.

“In particular, we are delighted with the outcomes for those students who took the newly reformed vocational qualifications, where performance was particularly strong.

“We have enjoyed sharing this special occasion with our students and we wish each and every one of them the very best as they move on to their next destinations.

“It is also appropriate at this time to acknowledge the contributions of our team of staff at The Latimer Arts College and, on behalf of our students, I would like to thank each of them for a great team effort.”