A-Levels: The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers

Sixth form students and staff at The Ferrers School have been celebrating A-level result success today (Thursday).

Particular successes include Lois Gorst who achieved four A grades in mathematics, further mathematics, chemistry and history.

Students from Ferrers, Rushden and Huxlow Schools celebrate their results

She is going to study maths with business management at Birmingham University.

Harry Martin achieved A* in mathematics, an A in further mathematics, an A in biology and a C in chemistry.

He will study mathematics at St Andrews in Scotland.

Olivia Taylor who achieved three As in French, mathematics, and biology and a B in chemistry is going to study biological sciences at Warwick.

Chloe Turner achieved three A grades in geography, history and English lit/lang.

Chloe will read English at York.

Diana Manuel achieved D*DD in health and social care and is going to study criminology and social policy at Nottingham University.

The school is delighted that all students who applied for university have secured a place, with the majority being at their first choice of destination.

Headteacher Angela Smith said: “Our sixth form students and staff have worked incredibly hard this year and it is very rewarding to see this dedication pay off as students prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen career.

“We are very proud of our students and wish them all continued success in the future.”

The Ferrers School, Huxlow and Rushden work together as The East Northants College (TENC) for post-16 Studies and have an excellent tradition of success.

The school’s next sixth form open evening will take place on October 11 at The Ferrers School.

For more details about current vacancies within the sixth form, contact Mrs Helen Prince on 01933 313411.