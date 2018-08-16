A-Levels: Southfield School, Kettering

Staff and students at Southfield School in Kettering are celebrating after receiving their A-Level exam results today (Thursday).

Pictured are Natasha, Japsimar and Indeep who achieved eight As and four A*s between them.

95 per cent of students are heading off to universities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and Leeds to complete courses including biomedicine, medicine, international relations, law, midwifery, chemistry, fashion design, illustration, pharmacy, journalism, computer game design and economics.

The remaining five per cent have all secured apprenticeships or employment.

As a result of Southfield’s unique Sixth Form offer, with a vast range of enrichment opportunities, the school is delighted that 45 per cent of its students received unconditional offers in advance of their results.

This is significantly above the national figure.

A spokesman for the school said: “As a school we are exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements, as almost three-quarters of all grades were awarded at A*-C, with the vast majority from academic A-Levels.

“We wish all our students the very best for their future.”

Students interested in joining the mixed sixth form in September 2019 are invited to attend the open evening on Thursday, November 15.